Justin Bieber hits back at PETA over 'dangerous' exotic cats criticism

Justin Bieber has hit back at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) officials who claimed he and his wife Hailey were setting a bad precedent by adopting two part-exotic kittens.



The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary with a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, showed off the Savannah cats, named Sushi and Tuna, after buying them for $20,000 (£16,215) and $15,000 (£12,161) each from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The Sorry hitmaker has already launched an Instagram page for the duo, which has accumulated more than 122,000 followers, but PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange has appealed to the stars to set a better example to fans.



“Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care',” she said in a statement exclusive to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.



However, the singer fired back at the criticism, sharing a screenshot of the statement on his Instagram Stories with the caption: "PETA can suck it."



The star then went on a furious tirade against the organisation, raging: "PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat?



"U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue... every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for... PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean and leave my beautiful cats alone."



Savannah cats are legally restricted or banned in a number of U.S. states, including Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Texas and Vermont. They are, however, allowed in California, where the couple resides.