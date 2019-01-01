Taylor Swift 'turns into a wizard' after a couple of drinks

Taylor Swift has admitted she's a bit of a lightweight when it comes to drinking alcohol.

The star sent fans into frenzy after she was nominated for 10 MTV Video Music Awards in August, when footage of the star dancing and singing along to her hit You Need To Calm Down as she celebrated the nods was shared online by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum A’keria Davenport and quickly went viral, alongside the hashtag "#DrunkTaylor".

Reflecting on the incident during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, she admitted her attitude flips “from zero to legitimately thinking I’m a wizard in two drinks”.

The conversation about the star's levels of tolerance came up after Jimmy aired a clip of the singer high on medication following laser eye surgery.

In the footage, which was sent into the host by Taylor's mother Andrea, the star is seen becoming visibly emotional as she attempts to peel and eat a banana.

The hilarious clip has since gone viral online, and while the Shake it Off singer insisted she didn't want the footage to be aired, she couldn't help but see the funny side of the situation.

"I can’t even be mad,” she conceded. “I’m just impressed that you infiltrated my family. I don’t even know how you did that. Nobody has my mum’s number.”