Aaron Carter 'didn't mean to say' hurtful things in feud with brother Nick

Aaron Carter has admitted to "lashing out" at his brother Nick in a much-publicised feud, insisting all he wants is "peace and love for everybody".

Last month, Backstreet Boys star Nick filed for protection against his sibling, claiming Aaron had told his sister he harboured "thoughts of killing babies" during a recent FaceTime chat. Aaron's twin sister Angel Conrad later requested a similar restraining order.

Amid news that Nick has become a father again after welcoming a daughter with wife Lauren Kitt, Aaron seemed to extend an olive branch to his big brother, tweeting that he regrets the way things ended between the pair.

"I’ve been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time. So therefore, I lashed out and said some hurtful things I did not mean to say," the 31-year-old tweeted on Thursday night. "I love my brother. I love my family, and all I want is peace and love for everybody."

Nick has yet to respond to the tweet. His last post on the social media site was the announcement of his daughter's birth, when he wrote: "10-2-19 my wife and I received the most beautiful gift a Father and Mother could ever ask for. We are overjoyed to announce that we welcomed into our family and this world a healthy beautiful baby girl. She came back to us. God is real!! #family #rainbowbaby #battleborn."

The baby's arrival comes after Lauren suffered a miscarriage last year.