Taylor Swift gets upset over banana in post-surgery footage

Taylor Swift was left embarrassed after her mother shared footage of her getting upset over a banana while on medication following eye surgery.

The Shake It Off hitmaker made an appearance on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to promote her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live and was stunned when Jimmy revealed that her mother Andrea Swift had sent in footage of her daughter after the op.

In the clip, Andrea can be seen filming the singer at home while she is still on medication and recovering from laser eye surgery.

Wearing huge goggles and tape all over her eyes, Taylor became upset after picking the "wrong banana" from a bunch and then her mother followed her as the singer started eating. When her mum warned her not to fall asleep with fruit in her mouth, a drugged-up Taylor replied: "I'm not asleep, my mind is alive."

Fallon begged her not to be mad at him as the video ended, making it clear her mother had sent him the footage.

Stunned Swift initially didn't know what to say but eventually asked, "That's on television?"

She then asked: "She (my mum) was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you?"

"Yes, that's what a good mum does!" Fallon replied through giggles.