Meghan Trainor nicknames husband Daryl Sabara 'serial killer'

Meghan Trainor has bestowed an unusual nickname on her husband Daryl Sabara, lovingly calling her other half "Serial Killer".

The 25-year-old singer paid a visit to Lilly Singh and her late night TV show A Little Late on Wednesday night, telling the host that she and her family use an odd moniker for her other half.

"We call him 'Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures," Meghan laughed. "But, also, he does, like, suspicious things that we're like, 'Are you a serial killer and we just haven't figured it out yet?' Like, he'll go to the movies by himself, but not, like, just one movie, like four back-to-back. Like, solo dolo."

However, despite the fact that she calls Daryl that, Meghan insisted that the former Spy Kids star, who she married in December 2018, is actually completely the opposite.

"He's the most supportive human being ever and the nicest guy in the world," the All About That Bass singer added. "Like, you won't believe how nice he is."