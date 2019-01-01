Green Day release Father of All coffee

Rockers Green Day have released the Father of All coffee to coincide with the launch of their upcoming album of the same name.

Bandmates Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool entered the java scene in 2015 by founding the Oakland Coffee Works and the caffeine-obsessed trio is now taking its passion for coffee to the next level by releasing a new roast.

"In honour of #NationalCoffeeDay we present to you: the Father of All Motherfuckin' Roasts!" the rockers wrote on Twitter. "Darkest of the dark yet shockingly smooth @OaklandCoffee. It will kick your a** and soothe your soul."

The OAKLAND COFFEE X FATHER OF ALL... COFFEE BUNDLE + DIGITAL ALBUM set, which sells for $30 (£24) online, includes a bag of coffee and a branded mug, as well as a digital download of the band's forthcoming album, Father of All, and the band's new title track single.

The news comes just days after it was announced that the group have launched a partnership with bosses at America's National Hockey League (NHL). Armstrong and his bandmates have signed a two-year deal with the organisation's bosses, which will kick off with the debut of a new song, Ready, Fire, Aim, from the band on 9 October. The American Idiot hitmakers will also headline a performance at the NHL All-Star Game on 25 January in St. Louis, Missouri.

Green Day's 13th studio album will be released on 7 February.