Sharon Osbourne appalled by Ozzy 'near-death' reports

Sharon Osbourne has blasted tabloid reports suggesting her ailing rocker husband will be dead by Christmas.

Ozzy Osbourne has been out of the spotlight since cancelling all 2019 dates at the beginning of the year, following a nasty fall at his home which dislodged metal rods that were keeping his spine together after a 2003 all-terrain vehicle crash.

The former Black Sabbath star recently revealed he's on the mend and plans to be back onstage in January, but a new National Enquirer article suggests he won't made it that far.

Sharon addressed the rumours on her daytime talk show The Talk on Thursday, stating, "I'm actually not lost for words a lot, as you all know, but why do people just say this was true? How cold and callous are those headlines? Where's people's empathy?"

She went on to assure fans there were no truth to the reports and Ozzy's recovery is on track: "I've been open with everyone and so has Ozzy.

"He had a terrible, terrible bout of bad luck with his health, one thing after another. And then after his fall that he had, it's been awful for him. But he's getting better. He's recuperating.... Ozzy ain't going nowhere."

Last month, Ozzy, 70, told U.K. tabloid The Sun he had completed work on a new solo album - his first since 2010's Scream.