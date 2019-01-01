Niall Horan: 'One Direction stars were close to killing each other before hiatus'

The stars of One Direction would have "killed each other" if they hadn't taken a break at the end of 2016, according to singer Niall Horan.

He insists relations between himself and his bandmates were tense after five albums in five years and constant touring, and they all needed time away from each other.

"We got tired... just tired out," he tells The Daily Telegraph. "Five albums, five tours, in five years. We were all knackered. I can never really remember any major bust-ups, just brotherly family nagging, s**tty arguments like that.

"But we were gonna end up killing each other. We all sat down one day, had a chat and it was like, 'We need to take a break, step back, chill out and try something new'."

The boy band has been on hiatus ever since, but Liam Payne recently advised there are hopes they'll all get back together soon - once Harry Styles stops dragging his heels on a reunion.

Speaking to SiriusXM last month (Sep19), Liam said, "I haven’t spoken to Harry in a while, so I don’t know where his head is at... (but) I heard he mentioned it (reunion) in some sort of magazine thing, or whatever, the other day, which is cool.

"I think everybody else has been really outspoken. I think they’re ready to go whenever. I think Niall was ready the day we decided to stop. He was like, 'I’m sure we’re coming back in tomorrow, boys!' He was just ready to go."