Lily Allen offers to pay fans to promote her music

Lily Allen is gearing up to release new music on Friday - and has offered to pay fans to ensure it's a success.

The Not Fair hitmaker, who is set to drop her first new music since 2018's No Shame, took to Instagram to share a sultry video clip as she relaxed in the bath, before rallying fans to help promote the new material.

"I have a song coming out on Friday so brace yourselves for some tedious promotional teasers," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I am gonna ram this s**t down your damn phone throats. You're gonna be so sick of the teasing you're gonna have to stream it, in the hope that the promotion will stop."

The singer, 34, went on to suggest she'd call on her "influencer friends" to plug her new track - before offering to compensate fans who help her with promotion.

"Also I'm gonna pay my influencer friends a s**t ton of money to promote the hell out of it too," she added. "Actually I don't have any of those kind of friends but hey, if you want some money to hawk my music send me your Paypal and I'll get the digital assets over to you."

The Fear singer wrapped up the evening with several more playful posts as she enjoyed her soak, as Carly Simon's track You're So Vain could be heard playing in the background.

The release comes shortly after the singer accused her record label bosses of "failing to act" on her claims she was sexually assaulted by a prominent figure in the music industry on an episode of The Next Episode podcast. However, Warner Records denied Lily's claim, insisting they're "very focused on enforcing our Code of Conduct and providing a safe and professional environment at all times".