Mick Jagger didn't think his music career would last into his 60s.



The Rolling Stones frontman, 76, is still rocking with the band, who recently completed their No Filter Tour after being forced to postpone dates in the U.S. while Mick underwent emergency heart surgery.



However, the star is back fighting fit and wowing crowds - which, according to his ex-accountant Laurence Myers, is something he didn't think he'd still be doing.



Laurence looked after the band's earnings early in their career and, speaking at the launch of his autobiography, Hunky Dory (Who Knew?), he recalled the (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction hitmakers' initial struggles with money.



"The Rolling Stones had early success but they weren't making any money," he remembered. "I did their 1964 tour accounts and they made nothing from it. One day Mick and I were talking about a variety of things and pensions came up... He said, 'Pensions, maybe I should think about it? I won't be singing rock 'n' roll when I'm sixty.'"



Acknowledging the band's incredible success, he added: "Who knew back then what we know now?"