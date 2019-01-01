NEWS Nick Carter is a father of two Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their second child on Wednesday.



A representative for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly Lauren had given birth to a daughter on Wednesday, adding, “Mom and daughter are doing great.”



News of the couple's new arrival came just days after the Backstreet Boys singer shared a clip of a scan on Instagram, writing in the caption: "I'm starting to get emotional."



The I Want It That Way hitmaker, 39, announced his 36-year-old fitness guru beau was pregnant back in April, posting a family photo on Instagram of their three-year-old son, Odin, kissing her baby bump.



“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #happiness #family,” he captioned the post.



Lauren suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just eight months earlier, with the star explaining she "felt like a failure" following the tragic news. The couple also lost a child before welcoming Odin.



Nick and Lauren wed in April 2014.