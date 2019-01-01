Camila Cabello delighted Shawn Mendes collaboration sparked romance

Camila Cabello jumped at the chance to work with Shawn Mendes on Senorita as it gave them a chance to rekindle a friendship that has now turned into a romance.

The duo first worked together on their 2015 track I Know What You Did Last Summer and became pals, but their friendship cooled after Shawn found fame and their schedules became increasingly busy.

The pair got back together for their summer smash hit Senorita, and Camila told Britain's Capital Radio on Thursday the pair are "pretty happy" together since confirming they're dating, adding: "I really, really love him a lot."

The Havana hitmaker also explained how the collaboration led to them becoming close again, and eventually to love, sharing: "You know, we've been friends for a really long time.

"There was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - I Know What You Did Last Summer... which is when we got really close."

Although they initially kept their relationship under wraps, fans began to speculate that the pair were seeing each other after they released Senorita's steamy video, prompting the stars to be more open on social media.

Last month, they even shared a video of each other kissing bizarrely on Instagram, as a jokey response to fans who had criticised their public PDA sessions.