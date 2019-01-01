Paul McCartney pays tribute to schoolmate Peter Sissons

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his old schoolmate, the newsreader Peter Sissons, who died at the age of 77 on Tuesday.

Sissons, who fronted news programmes on British TV from 1976 until 2009, grew up in Liverpool, England and attended the Liverpool Institute for Boys with McCartney.

In a touching tribute posted on his website, the Hey Jude hitmaker wrote: "Dear Peter, my old school mate from the Liverpool Institute (now LIPA) has passed away.

"It's so sad to hear the news. We were in the same year and stayed in touch as time went by and we both followed our separate careers. He was a talented news presenter with a great sense of humour. I will miss him but always have fond memories of the time we spent together. My sympathies go out to his family and I send my love to them all."

McCartney closed his message by writing: "Thanks for the good times Pete. X"

Remarkably, the legendary newsman also went to school with John Lennon, as they both attended Dovedale Junior School in Liverpool alongside funnyman Jimmy Tarbuck.

The newsman joined British broadcaster ITN in 1964, fronting their news programmes from 1976 until he joined the BBC in 1989.

BBC Director General Tony Hall and Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan were among the U.K. broadcasting figures to pay tribute to Sissons after hearing news of his death.