Rod Stewart surprises British couple with 'dream' Las Vegas wedding performance

Rod Stewart thrilled two British fans by giving a private performance at their "dream" Las Vegas wedding.

Plans for the couple's big day were thrown into doubt when global travel company Thomas Cook Group ceased operations just days before they were set to fly with them to Sin City to tie the knot.

Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison almost scrapped their plans, before getting in contact with their venue, Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, where employees reached out to Delta Air Lines in a bid to rectify the situation.

Subsequently, the pair and 14 of their friends and family were booked onto a flight from London, England to the U.S. on Sunday - three days before the big day.

While the venture may have been more rushed than they'd have preferred, the couple made it down the aisle for their big day - and were even treated to a surprise performance from the Sailing hitmaker, arranged by the hotel.

In addition to performing for the intimate crowd, Rod also gave everyone at the wedding tickets to see his show Rod Stewart: The Hits on Friday night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Opening up about the fairytale wedding, Andrew said: "On Monday, we lost everything for our dream wedding in Vegas. Then Wednesday morning Delta called to say they would help us. They brought our dream back. It's just been incredible."