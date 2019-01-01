Miley Cyrus heads to the studio after latest break-up

Miley Cyrus is back in the recording studio, telling her followers she was "so inspired" to lay down new music.

The 26-year-old singer told her Twitter fans on Wednesday that she had suddenly felt the urge to create new tunes, sharing a snap of herself in the studio and writing: "Back in the yo! I am so f**king inspired right now."

In an Instagram Stories post she shared the same picture alongside the caption "Thank you, new moon".

Another snap showed a full-length shot of her studio ensemble - a white T-shirt, bell-bottomed jeans and brown cowboy boots with a brown belt and her blonde hair worn up.

Miley has been throwing herself back into life following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, who she romanced shortly after her break-up from husband Liam Hemsworth went public.

And it seems the Wrecking Ball star isn't wasting any time getting back into the dating game.

Sharing a snap of herself from a Halloween event, Miley was seen sticking her tongue out and posing with her leg over someone dressed as a zombie, captioning the picture: "Met a couple new potential partners. Felt like I was on The Bachelorette."

Miley and Liam announced their separation after seven months of marriage in August, and the Slide Away hitmaker seemingly hinted at the reasons behind her split with The Hunger Games star with a recent cryptic post on Instagram.

"Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs!" she penned alongside a photo of herself in bed with two pet dogs. "The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love and Be Loved... all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."