NEWS Miley Cyrus has returned to the studio to record more music







The 26-year-old singer admitted she feels "so f***ing inspired" at the moment, sparking speculation she is penning some break-up tunes following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, after a whirlwind six-week romance, and recent break-up with Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage.



Miley took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself back in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: "Back in the yo! I am so f***ing inspired right now.



"Thank YOU. NEW MOON (sic)"



In May, 'The Climb' hitmaker released EP 'She Is Coming', which was due to be the first of three six-song EPs which would make up her seventh studio album 'She is Miley Cyrus'.



Teasing the first part of the project at the time, she wrote on Instagram: "SHE IS COMING 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence (sic)"



But last month, it was claimed Miley had stepped back from the second and third releases for now to work on different tracks following her marriage break-up.



A source said: "Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now.



"A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were.



"Now she’s deciding whether to update the collections with new songs or to start something else."



Miley dropped her sixth studio album, 'Younger Now', in 2016.