Nicole Scherzinger is too 'busy' for a Pussycat Dolls reunion

The 'Poison' hitmaker insisted she "cannot confirm" recent speculation that she's agreed a multi-million dollar deal with former bandmates Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt to embark on a huge world tour because she's currently focused on other things.



She told E! News: "I've heard about those rumours as well. I cannot confirm those rumours.



"I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can't confirm anything right now.

"Because I'm so busy, I'm doing three different shows on three different continents."



And that's not all because the 'Masked Singer', 'Australia's Got Talent' and 'X Factor Celebrity' judge is also working on new solo material in the recording studio.



She quipped: "[I'm] making sure I have creative Nicole time."



However, the 41-year-old star admitted she "wouldn't rule" out a reunion altogether and believes the 'Buttons' hitmakers are like a "fine wine" and get better with time.



According to the recent report, the group - who split in 2009 - would be heading out on the road in 2020.



A source said: "Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the 10-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready.



"Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.



"The tour is going to be huge and the group will be playing their greatest hits. But there has been talk of the possibility of them recording new music.



"It's in the early stages but now they're going to be back together, a couple of them, including Nicole, have said they'd be open to working on some new sounds together."