Placido Domingo steps down as L.A. Opera director

Placido Domingo has resigned as director of the Los Angeles Opera amid reports of sexual misconduct.



The tenor recently stepped down from a role at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and now he has quit his responsibilities in California, revealing he is exiting the position he has held since 2003 in the "best interests of L.A. Opera".



Twenty women have come forward in recent weeks, accusing Domingo of misconduct and harassment. He has denied the allegations and intends to keep fighting them.



In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the opera superstar insists the claims made against him have "created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised".



Meanwhile, Domingos spokeswoman has called the allegations in Associated Press articles "simply incorrect".



"The ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Placido Domingo is not only inaccurate but unethical," Nancy Seltzer states. "These new claims are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect.



"Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo."