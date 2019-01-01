Nicki Minaj's ex to become first-time father

Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels is set to become a father for the first time.

Samuels is set to wed rapper Bow Wow's ex-fiancee Erica Mena on 7 October, after he proposed to the reality TV star on Christmas Eve last year, but a week before the big day the pair revealed they are expecting their first child together.

"It’s a big deal, a very big deal, I didn’t think I was capable of doing this," he said in a YouTube video in which they shared their big news. "I am excited, nervous, in shock, in disbelief."

While Mena, who already has a son, King Conde, from a previous relationship, didn't disclose how far along she is. But the couple has revealed their new arrival is due early 2020.

Mena appeared on VH1 show Love & Hip Hop New York before moving to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Samuels began appearing on the show following his split from Minaj in 2014.