Bebe Rexha left near tears after meeting 'idol' Angelina Jolie

Bebe Rexha fought back tears as she came face-to-face with her idol Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday.

The 30-year-old singer has provided a song for the movie's soundtrack, You Can't Stop the Girl, and was one of the famous faces on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the meeting, Bebe gushed about the actress, who takes on the titular role of the Disney villain once again for the sequel.

"Anything (she) does I absolutely love," Bebe smiled. "She's just always inspired me. She's kinda always been that badass chick (and) I feel like this role is perfect for her."

Admitting she had spotted the screen star at the event but hadn't approached her yet, Bebe added: "I just saw her and I'm so starstruck. She's like, you know, she is iconic... She's amazing! I love her."

When Bebe did finally come face-to-face with Angelina, the blonde star admitted she was struggling to contain her emotions.

"You're so inspiring. Thank you so much," she told Angelina as they hugged. "Thank you so much for letting me be a part of this." The actress replied: "Your song is beautiful. It's really, really beautiful."

Clearly stunned and overwhelmed, the Meant to Be singer fangirled: "Thank you so much. Oh my God, you're real. I can't believe you're real. I'm going to cry!"

Bebe later shared a picture of the moment she met Angelina on her Instagram page, captioning it: "My forever #GirlCrush."