Thom Yorke: 'I've blown my chance of a knighthood'

Thom Yorke isn't expecting to get a knighthood due to his outspoken comments about British politics.

The Radiohead frontman has never been shy to express his political opinions in his music and as an activist for Greenpeace, but has become increasingly angry since Boris Johnson became U.K. Prime Minister.

Asked by U.S. late night host Stephen Colbert if he thinks he'll ever be knighted for his contribution to music, he said his political interventions have probably cost him any chance of an honour.

"I think I've blown that chance," Yorke said. "When our current glorious leader got in, I put in an offensive enough message to, uh-yeah, I've got no chance now."

The day before Boris assumed office, the musician tweeted, "F**k You 'Prime Minister..." and posted a letter from Johnson's schoolmaster to his father, criticising him for a "gross failure of responsibility" in neglecting his studies. He has also retweeted a post by Hugh Grant calling Britain's leader an "over-promoted rubber bath toy".

Although the British monarch officially grants knighthoods and other royal honours, the vast majority are handed out on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

The No Surprises hitmaker told Colbert he believes Britain's struggles with leaving the European Union (EU), and Johnson's threat to leave without a deal are actually worse than America's problems with President Donald Trump - as the decision to leave the EU is irreversible.

"You have at least the chance to push him off the cliff - just him. We're tied to these guys," he explained. "They're tying us up and they're going to take us off the cliff with them, and as they do it, they're saying they're the will of the people. It's kind of disturbing. We live in strange times."