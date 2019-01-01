Demi Lovato baptised in River Jordan

Demi Lovato has been baptised in the River Jordan.

The Cool for the Summer singer recently made a spiritual pilgrimage to the Holy Land, and she shared photos from her trip on social media on Tuesday, revealing she was baptised in the same waters as Jesus Christ.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes," she wrote in the caption. "There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God... something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me... to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.

"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel."

In one of the snaps taken just after her baptism, Demi can be seen hugging a man in the river while wearing soaking wet clothes.

The 27-year-old is still on the rebound after suffering a relapse in her sobriety last year - when she had a near-fatal overdose - and undergoing a long stint in rehab.