Iggy Azalea asks fans to keep Lizzo from matching her U.S. chart record in joke tweet

Iggy Azalea has jokingly urged fans to stream Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Senorita in an effort to prevent Lizzo from tying her Billboard Hot 100 number one record.

Lizzo has spent five weeks at the top of the countdown with her Truth Hurts hit and is now just a week shy of matching Iggy's feat of six weeks, which she scored with Fancy in 2014.

No female rapper has spent so long at the top.

Lizzo reminded fans she was close to making history in a tweet on Monday (30Sep19), writing: "YALL... IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS... TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME... RIGHT NOW ITS 'FANCY' CAN WE DO IT (sic)?!"

She added: "Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it."

The Australian rapper, who fronted the track with Charli XCX, responded with a tweet which has since been deleted, writing: "I could have SWORN I was the one rapping that song but okay..."

She returned to Twitter and insisted there was no bad blood between herself and Lizzo, adding: "Listen, I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two but in all seriousness I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies. I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me."

She then encouraged fans to help get Senorita back to number one and end Lizzo's reign.

"Stream senorita for clear skin," she cryptically wrote, linking to the song's video on YouTube.