Ariana Grande leads 2019 MTV EMA nominations with seven nods

Ariana Grande leads the pack at the upcoming MTV European Music Awards with seven nominations.



The 26-year-old singer is up for the prestigious Best Artist award, but will have some tough competition in the form of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, and Miley Cyrus. She will also compete for the Best Video gong for Thank U, Next, Best Song for 7 Rings, Best Pop, Best Live, Best Act (Home Region), and Biggest Fans.



And while Billie Eilish is a relative newcomer in the music industry, she is also sure to enjoy success at the ceremony, which will take place on 3 November in Seville, Spain.



As well as being up for Best Song for her smash hit Bad Guy, Billie will compete in the Best New Artist category against Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, and Mabel.



Both Old Town Road star Nas and Shawn are also up for six awards, with the latter nominated alongside collaborator and real-life girlfriend Camila Cabello in the Best Collaboration category for their tune Senorita. Nas will compete in that category too, with his worldwide smash Old Town Road.



Latino star Balvin is up for five nominations, while Taylor and Lizzo both received four.



The full list of MTV EMA Award nominees is as follows:



Best Video

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco



Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



Best Song

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita



Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine



Best New

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel



Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes



Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott



Best Rock

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975



Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



Best Alternative

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



Best Look

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



Best Push

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALIA



Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019



Best UK & Ireland Act

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Little Mix

Mabel