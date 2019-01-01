Ryan Tedder was joking about Beyonce, Adele and Chris Martin collaboration

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder was only joking when he teased a collaboration with Beyonce, Adele and Chris Martin.

The singer was interviewed on radio station Z100 over the weekend as he and his band prepared to play at New York's Global Citizen Festival, and decided to have a little fun at the presenter's expense when he asked about any secrets the band may be keeping.

"We have one (new) song featuring Beyonce and Adele and Chris Martin with the piano solo in the bridge," Tedder said, leading several outlets to report the news.

The star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal he was only joking.

He wrote "absurdity," "kidding" and "joke" alongside the journalist’s question and his response "utilizing 'sarcasm'." He also shared a slide captioned: "48 hours later", with several headlines about the track before writing: "Come onnnnnnnnn people!!"

However, Tedder did admit he'd love to see the superstars team for a song.

He concluded, “All that said - wouldn’t that be a fire collab? I'd stream it."