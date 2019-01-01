NEWS Ariana Grande leads MTV EMAs nominations Newsdesk Share with :







MTV today announced nominations for the “2019 MTV EMAs,” with frontrunner Ariana Grande securing seven nods.



Grande’s nominations include “Best Artist,” “Best Video” for her viral hit “thank you, next,” as well as “Best Song” alongside Shawn Mendes and EMA nominee newcomers Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, who all follow Grande with six nods each. Latin American sensation J Balvin follows closely with five nominations including “Best Artist,” and Lizzo and Taylor Swift join the above contenders for “Best U.S. Act,” scoring four nods each.



To tease this year’s nominees, MTV poured fans a “taste of Seville” with beautiful coffee art reveals. As a play on the traditional Spanish cortado, the nominees for “Best Artist,” “Best Video” and “Biggest Fans” were revealed via artistic foam cream visuals. The videos premiered across MTV’s global digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.



The “2019 MTV EMAs” will take place at the FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain, and broadcast live on MTV in nearly 180 countries on Sunday, November 3 at 9:00pm CET.



Official Sponsors of the “2019 MTV EMAs” is Amazon Music.



The 2019 MTV EMA Red Carpet is sponsored by the upcoming film, “Charlie’s Angels.”



Voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 11:59pm CET, so fans can cast votes beginning today.



COMPLETE LIST – 2019 MTV EMA NOMINEES



BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande thank u, next

Billie Eilish bad guy

Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco



BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST SONG

Ariana Grande 7 rings

Billie Eilish bad guy

Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita



BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha Call You Mine



BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel



BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes



BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott



BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975



BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend



BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA



BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA



BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019