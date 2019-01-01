NEWS Adele and Skepta have been strengthening their 'special connection' by spending a lot of time together Newsdesk Share with :







Adele and Skepta have been strengthening their "special connection" by spending a lot of time together.



The 'Hello' hitmaker has been leaning on the grime star - who is currently single - for support since splitting from her husband Simon Konecki in April and mutual friends of the pair have their fingers crossed they will grow even closer and become a "great couple".



A source told The Sun newspaper: "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection.



"They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."



Regardless of whatever happens between the pair, 31-year-old Adele's son Angelo, six, and Skepta's 10-month-old daughter River will always come first.



The insider added: "They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well."



The 'Skyfall' singer - who joined Skepta for his 37th birthday celebrations in London two weeks ago - has been friends with the 'Bad Boy' hitmaker for several years and the MC has previously credited her for keeping him "in check".



Skepta - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr said in 2016: "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."



The same year, Adele shared a photo of Skepta alongside a heart emoji and the words "Tottenham Boy".

Her pal retweeted it and wrote "love you" alongside a red rose emoji.



Shortly afterwards, he said of the post: "She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said 'Tottenham boy' and she's from Tottenham as well.



"I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She's like the lady of Tottenham."



Asked about the pair's increasing closeness, a representative for Skepta didn't respond, while Adele's spokesperson simply said: "No reply at this time."