Justin Bieber ties the knot again in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have reportedly exchanged vows again a year after their New York courthouse wedding.

The couple tied the knot before family and friends, including the bride's cousin Ireland Baldwin, Bieber's longtime manager Scooter Braun and Hailey's best friend Kendall Jenner, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina on Monday.

Multiple reports suggests the nuptials at the venue's Somerset Chapel were intimate and simple, with only 154 guests in attendance.

Details about the wedding weekend remain largely under wraps, but insiders claim guests joined the Biebers for a screening of Hailey's favourite film, The Notebook, prior to the ceremony.

Over the weekend, Justin took to social media to thank his in-laws, actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya, for "lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me (sic)".

Daniel Caesar is believed to have performed at the reception, held in the resort's Wilson Ballroom.

Just before the ceremony, Justin shared an Instagram photo of his new Audemars Piguet watch, explaining he got it as a wedding day gift to himself.