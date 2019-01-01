Fiona Apple ends 'cute' feud with Lil Nas X by agreeing to work with rap star

Fiona Apple has accepted an invitation to work with Lil Nas X after accusing him of stealing a sample from her song.

Apple recently told the Fiona Apple Rocks fansite, via a video, the Old Town Road hitmaker had used a segment from her song Every Single Night in his Nasarati mixtape tune Kim Jong Un.

"You’re probably really great, but you used my song Every Single Night," she said. "You sampled that song, too, in a song called Kim Jong Un, I think. And, um, hey… where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?"

She later assured fans she was just "being cute, playful".

But Lil Nas X has responded, tweeting: “me & fiona apple should do something together for my album."

Apple posted another video on Sunday (29Sep19) to her friend Zelda Hallman’s Twitter account, accepting the offer.

"My friend Zelda just told me that Lil Nas X tweeted that you would like to do something with me? I would love that! This is such a good ending to this little story," she said. "I’m not going on social media anymore, by the way, so I’ll get in touch with you personally. Bye."