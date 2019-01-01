R. Kelly's lawyers fight for jail release on medical grounds

Lawyers for jailed singer R. Kelly have filed new documents in an effort to get their client the medical help he needs behind bars.

In new papers, obtained by TMZ, they claim the R&B star would be better served if he could await upcoming trials at home, where his physical condition would be better.

The lawyers insist his health is deteriorating behind bars, where he's struggling with anxiety and an untreated hernia, among other health issues.

They also assure the judge in the case that the I Believe I Can Fly singer will not tamper with or intimidate witnesses if he is released and they insist he is not a flight risk, because he rarely leaves the U.S. and doesn't currently have access to his passport.

Kelly has been behind bars since the early summer and, in July, he was denied bail when federal prosecutors from New York and Chicago indicted him on 18 charges, including child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labour, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

In August, a Minnesota prosecutor charged Kelly with soliciting a minor and prostitution.