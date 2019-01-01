NEWS Slipknot send Metallica good wishes after tour cancellation Newsdesk Share with :







Slipknot have sent their best wishes to Metallica and their frontman James Hetfield after he pulled their tour of Australia and New Zealand to head to rehab.



The shock rockers were due to support Metallica on their tour down under next month, but the Enter Sandman hitmakers announced that James was heading to rehab and pulled the dates on Friday.



In a statement posted to Twitter, Slipknot wrote that their thoughts were with their tourmates and that they were looking into how they could play for their fans in Australia and New Zealand.



"To our Australian and New Zealand fans and family," they explained. "We only recently heard the news about the tour being postponed, and we are working as quickly as possible to determine next steps. We will let everyone know as soon as we are able.



"Of course, our thoughts are with James and Metallica. We wish them nothing but the best. We hope to see you all very soon."



Taking to Instagram on Friday, guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo informed fans their "brother" James had re-entered rehab to treat his "addiction".



As a result, the tour has been postponed indefinitely as it is unknown when James will be discharged from rehab. The musician previously sought treatment in July 2001 for alcohol issues and got sober in 2002 and abstained from alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs.