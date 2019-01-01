Kelsea Ballerini: 'Solange stole my backpack by mistake'

Kelsea Ballerini had to hunt down Solange after the R&B star took her bag by mistake following a shared flight.

The country star was travelling from Tennessee to Los Angeles earlier this year when the incident left her without her luggage.

"I have a really funny Solange story!" Kelsea told the BBC. "She'd been in Tennessee to play the Bonnaroo festival and we were on the same flight to LA, when she accidentally took my bag. We literally had to hunt her down through, like, 70 people before we got it back. So basically, Solange stole my backpack."

However, the 26-year-old singer insisted she has no hard feelings over the mishap - and even admitted that Solange would've looked great if she had kept her clothes.

"I was going to L.A. for one of the collaborations on my album, so I was trying to look cute because I wanted to take photos while we were recording the vocals," she added. "But I was also trying to look casual, 'cause I didn't want to look like I was trying too hard.

"So I had a giant neon sweater and jean shorts and cowgirl boots. Solange would have rocked it."