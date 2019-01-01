Miley Cyrus shares cryptic post about 'unconditional love'

Miley Cyrus shared a cryptic post about unconditional love on Instagram on Sunday.

The Slide Away hitmaker has been unlucky in love in recent months, after splitting with her husband of seven months, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, back in August.

Miley went on to have a brief fling with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter, but broke off their romantic relationship just weeks later - leaving fans to suspect her latest post was directed at one of her exes.

"Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs!" the 26-year-old penned alongside a photo of herself in bed with two pet dogs. "Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions."

The Mother's Daughter singer continued: "The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love and Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex …. They love back 100X …. all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."

Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted together on several occasions, but an insider told People they put an end to their romance, insisting they've "been friends forever".

Meanwhile, Liam filed for divorce just 10 days after the breakup, citing "irreconcilable differences", but wished his estranged wife "nothing but health and happiness".