Ryan Tedder confirms Beyonce and Adele collaboration for new One Republic album

Pop superstars Beyonce and Adele have joined forces on a track for One Republic's new album.

The band's frontman Ryan Tedder delighted fans with the surprise announcement before his appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, when he was asked if he could give away any "secrets" about their forthcoming album, Human.

"We have one song featuring Beyonce and Adele, with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge," he told Z100 New York DJ Maxwell.

However, in a clip shared to the station's Twitter page, the singer is seen realising he said too much, insisting, "I don't wanna talk...." as the video comes to an abrupt end.

While Tedder refused to share any more details about the project, the track marks the 31-year-old Hello hitmaker's return to music, following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

It's also Beyonce's first new music since she dropped The Lion King: The Gift, the accompanying album to Disney's live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic, earlier this year.

One Republic's fifth album Human had been given a November release date, but Tedder suggested it had been pushed back because the timeframe was "impossible".