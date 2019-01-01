Maren Morris and Adam Lambert lead tributes as producer Busbee dies aged 43

Maren Morris and Adam Lambert have led tributes to Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Busbee following his tragic death.

It was revealed on Sunday that Busbee, real name Michael James Ryan, had passed away at the age of 43. According to Variety, a friend of Busbee said he had been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer over the summer.

Following the sad announcement, Maren, who worked with Busbee on her major label debut album Hero, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the producer, writing: "This just doesn't seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend."

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert tweeted: "Shocked and saddened by the news today that we have lost Busbee. I am so grateful I was able to have collaborated with him. He was brilliant and warm, with palpable joy for his craft. RIP Sir."

Carly Pearce, who teamed up with Busbee on her tune Every Little Thing, shared in her tribute to her late pal: "You gave my music a place in this world. I'll cherish the 2 albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee."

During his time in the music industry, Busbee, worked with hordes of top artists, including country stars such as Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Garth Brooks and Florida George Line, and pop icons including Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Shakira and Christina Aguilera.

"Our hearts are broken by the loss of our beautiful friend busbee," officials from Warner Chappell Music said in a statement following news of Busbee's death. "He was an extraordinary human being whose generosity, spirituality and humour inspired everyone around him.

"An amazingly gifted songwriter, he used his talent, his music, and his love to break down boundaries and bring people together. He left us far too soon. Our deepest condolences go to his wonderful family and all his many friends. We love you."