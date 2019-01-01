Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at exhibit opening

Bruce Springsteen surprised fans at the launch of his own exhibition in New Jersey over the weekend (28-29Oct19) by making an appearance and performing.

Springsteen: His Hometown opened at the Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold and the Born to Run hitmaker was on hand to celebrate the event's debut on Saturday (28Oct19).

"I can't stay long," he said before performing Light of Day. "I've got my family in the city, but I wanted to just come down and thank everybody for supporting the Historical Association... It's nice to be honoured in my hometown. "

The show opened to the public on Sunday and will run for a year. It offers fans a comprehensive look at "how Monmouth County has been thematically woven into Bruce Springsteen’s music and art throughout his career".

Springsteen: His Hometown displays over 150 unique items featuring selections from both the Monmouth County Historical Association and The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

The legendary musician pulled off another unexpected appearance in August (19) when he surprised the cast of Blinded by the Light at the New Jersey premiere of the production.

The star walked the red carpet at the launch of the movie, which is about a Springsteen obsessed Muslim teenager growing up in 1980s England, with his wife Patti Scialfa outside the Paramount Theater on Asbury Park's boardwalk. He also joined director Gurinder Chadha and her family.

Springsteen then staged a short concert inside the cinema, as he played some of his classic hits, including a version of Sherry Darling that was filmed by one fan and posted on Twitter.