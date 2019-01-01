Ricky Martin to be a fourth-time father

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are expanding their family.

The couple will welcome a fourth child via surrogate.

"My family's here," Martin said, while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday (28Sep19). "My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life."

"And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant," he added. "We are waiting. Alright! I love big families."

Martin welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino in 2008, while Lucia was born in December, 2018.

The Livin' la Vida Loca hitmaker and Yosef wed in 2017.