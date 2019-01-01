NEWS Adele had only been married 11 months before split Newsdesk Share with :







Adele{ had reportedly only been married 11 months when she split from husband {Simon Konecki.



It had previously been thought that the Hello singer, 31, and her ex-husband tied the knot in secret in 2016 after five years of dating, with Adele appearing to confirm the news when she shouted out the charity entrepreneur as she won Album of the Year for 25 at the 2017 Grammys.



However, divorce papers lodged last week and obtained by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper show they actually tied the knot on 6 May 2018 - just 11 months before their separation was announced in April this year.



Adele has always been notoriously private about her relationship with Simon, 45, and gave birth to their first and only child, a son named Angelo, in 2012.



The Rolling in the Deep singer filed for divorce earlier this month, with both parties seeking joint custody of Angelo, and agreeing to settle financial issues in "private mediation".



Meanwhile, Adele is apparently channelling all of her emotions into new music, which an industry insider telling Britain's The Sun newspaper it has been a "cathartic" experience for the star.