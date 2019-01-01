Celine Dion tour crew member electrocuted - report

A member of Celine Dion's touring entourage was reportedly electrocuted while setting up the stage for the diva's Courage World Tour.

The star's latest jaunt has been plagued with issues, after the I'm Alive hitmaker was forced to reschedule shows due to a throat infection earlier this week.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, further devastation hit on Tuesday when a crew member was electrocuted while preparing for the star's show in Montreal, Canada.

"He was electrocuted on Tuesday at the Bell Centre while climbing in the rigging 50 feet above her stage," an insider told the publication. "He was thrown off the rigging, dislocating his shoulder, but was caught by a safety harness and survived."

A source close to the 51-year-old singer also added: "A local guy working on the crew was electrocuted. It was a little shock. He's out of the hospital and doing OK. It's ironic that it happened the same week she got sick."

Dion was recently forced to respond to body shamers who accused her of being too thin, and insisted she's healthy and has always looked that way.

"Is there anything wrong about my body," she told Entertainment Tonight as she flexed a bicep. "I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body, and soul... When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you're younger...But I've always been very thin."