Britney Spears begs fans 'don't forget about me' amid extended career break

Britney Spears has appealed to fans to not forget about her, as she takes an extended break from music.

Earlier this year, the Toxic hitmaker announced she would be going on an "indefinite hiatus" from work, scrapping her planned Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency while her father, Jamie Spears, battled health issues.

Since then, the star has been locked in an ongoing court battle relating to her father's conservatorship over her, after she was admitted to a mental health treatment facility in April.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Womanizer star reached out to fans, asking them to keep her in their thoughts.

"I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!" she began her post, alongside a series of throwback photos of her performing on stage throughout her career.

"I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want," she explained of her hiatus. "I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!!

"Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!!" she wrote.

The post comes after a judge ruled earlier this month that Jamie would remain as conservator of the star, despite her mother Lynne's claims he was ineffective in the role.