Kanye West debuts new album at mystery Detroit event

Kanye West treated lucky fans to an advance preview of his album Jesus Is King in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

The rapper was supposed to drop the record on Friday, but had delayed the project and instead hastily organised a mystery fan get together - the purpose of which wasn't announced prior to the event.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson at the Fox Theatre told Rolling Stone the star had booked the event on the day and refused to share further details. However, lucky ticket holders who attended the gathering, dubbed Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, enjoyed a sneak preview of the long awaited gospel album.

Fans had to surrender their phones during the secretive event, which also debuted a screen a clip from Kanye's upcoming IMAX documentary, Jesus Is Lord.

The Yeezy mogul was present at the theatre, and his wife Kim Kardashian shared a clip online of fans cheering the star as he made a special appearance.

She later took to her Instagram stories to announce the project was set to drop on Sunday, writing: "Kanye's doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC (New York City) Sunday.

He's dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes."

The 12-track album reportedly includes the previously released track Water, which he debuted at one of his Sunday Service gospel gatherings earlier this year, along with tunes including Follow God, New Body, Up From the Ashes, and Sunday.