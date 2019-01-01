NEWS Liam Gallagher scores second Number 1 with fastest-selling vinyl release of the year Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher soars to Number 1 with his new album Why Me? Why Not on this week’s Official Albums Chart – and claims the fastest-selling vinyl release of the year.



It’s the Mancunian’s second solo Number 1 record following his 2017 debut As You Were, and his tenth in total including eight previous chart-toppers with Oasis.



Why Me? Why Not opens with 68,000 chart sales, including 17,000 copies on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2019.



Celebrating the news, Liam told Official Charts:



“Well, well, well, what do we have here brothers and sisters? Another Number 1 record to go along with my other Number 1 record! Two in two years – now that’s what I call biblical. I want to thank you lot for buying it and giving me the love and support! I am he, as you are he, you and me, and we are all together.”



Meanwhile, Keane return to the Official Albums Chart for the first time in six years with Cause And Effect, new at Number 2, and US rockers Blink-182 debut at Number 6 with their latest record Nine.



Psychodrama by Dave zooms up 25 places to Number 12 following its Mercury Prize win on September 19, seeing a 98% uplift on last week.



Mabel’s debut album High Expectations rebounds 12 places to Number 15 following two nights supporting Khalid at the O2 Arena in London on September 17 and 18, and the addition of her new Tiesto collaboration God Is A Dancer to the collection.



Finally, Brittany Howard’s debut solo record Jaime lands at Number 36. It’s her third UK Top 40 album in total, including the two Top 5 records previously earned as the lead vocalist and guitarist of US blues-rock band Alabama Shakes.