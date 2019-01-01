NEWS Nirvana announce MTV Unplugged in New York reissue Newsdesk Share with :







Named one of the 10 best live albums of all time by Rolling Stone, Nirvana’s ‘Unplugged in New York’ will be reissued on vinyl on 1st November, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its 1994 release.



Expanded to include five rehearsal performances previously only available on DVD, the anniversary release also features an exclusive gatefold jacket including anniversary silver foil detail on the front and back cover.



In addition to the 180gm black vinyl edition that will be available wherever fine vinyl is sold, an exclusive, limited edition colored vinyl edition will be available only at Nirvana.com while supplies last.



Vinyl Track Listing:



LP 1 - Side A

1. About A Girl

2. Come As You Are

3. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam

4. The Man Who Sold The World



LP 1 - Side B

1. Pennyroyal Tea

2. Dumb

3. Polly

4. On A Plain

5. Something In The Way



LP 2 - Side C

1. Plateau

2. Oh Me

3. Lake of Fire

4. All Apologies

5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night?



LP 2 - Side D

1. Come As You Are (Rehearsal)

2. Polly (Rehearsal)

3. Plateau (Rehearsal)

4. Pennyroyal Tea (Rehearsal)

5. The Man Who Sold The World (Rehearsal)



