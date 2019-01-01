Ariana Grande realises Wicked dreams by recording duets with Chenoweth and Menzel

Ariana Grande has realised her Wicked dreams by recording new duets with the original stars of the Broadway musical, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Idina has recruited Ariana, alongside Billy Porter and her Frozen co-star Josh Gad for her new holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love, while Kristin has snagged the 7 Rings singer for her For The Girls release.

Grande and Menzel have recorded an original Christmas tune, A Hand for Mrs. Claus, which was written by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, while Kristin and Ariana tackled the Lesley Gore standard You Don't Own Me.

Chenoweth tells Billboard the track originally started out as a solo recording but then she realised Grande should be involved, because she's just like Gore, who scored a hit with the song in the early 1960s.

"I was like, 'Ariana's a lot like Lesley Gore; she could play her life...' I would love to see her in a biopic about Lesley Gore," Kristin explains. "There’s something old school about Ariana, where she is this old soul.

"I actually originally recorded it as a solo, and realised I needed a partner, and thought it’d be cool to get her. I know she's busy, and she’s the biggest star on the planet and I never expected her to say yes, but she did."

Meanwhile, Menzel will also honour her Jewish roots on her new holiday album, singing Ocho Kandelikas, a Hanukkah song, in Ladino - the ancient language of Sephardic Jews.