Mel B confident Spice Girls will perform at Glastonbury

The Spice Girls have had "bits and bobs of conversations" about the possibility of gracing the stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2020, according to Mel B.

In an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs in the U.K. on Saturday, Mel revealed the group, which includes Geri Horner, Mel C, and Emma Bunton, have discussed appearing at the festival held at Worthy Farm, Somerset.

"You're asking me," she replied when asked by Ross if the Spice Girls will perform at Glastonbury. "I'm always going to say yes (we're doing it) because I'm the one... I'm the one that's always like, 'Spice Girls will live forever!' We've had bits and bobs of conversations yeah (about Glastonbury), with all five of us."

The group who recently reformed - without Victoria Beckham - for a sold-out U.K. reunion tour, have reportedly already met with the former Posh Spice to discuss the prospect. And asked if performing at Glastonbury means including Victoria, Mel said: "I hope so. She hasn't mentioned it for the sake of just mentioning it."

The America's Got Talent judge went on to say Victoria confirmed her interest to her mother, Andrea Brown, at a party thrown by the fashion designer for all the Spice Mums.

"Not to me, to my mum (she mentioned it)," she explained. "My mum went to her garden party. I wasn't invited, but my mother was. I think it was her mum's garden party that she hosted at her mum's house. All the Spice Girls' mums go and then you don't get invited."

Elsewhere in the chat, Mel spoke about the amazing reaction to the Spice Girls tour admitting they were all "overwhelmed and really shocked at the turnout".

While Victoria was noticeably absent, choosing not to attend any of the shows, her parents did make the effort, Mel said.

"Her mum and dad turned up to one of the shows, which is nice. Is that even more weird? It is isn't it?" she wondered.