Justin Bieber angers hotel guests with wedding plans - report

Justin and Hailey Bieber have reportedly upset guests at the South Carolina hotel where they are holding their wedding by taking over large parts of the venue.

The pair are set to walk down the aisle for a second time on Monday, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton.

An email obtained by TMZ.com shows guests who are booked into the hotel from Sunday to Tuesday will suffer major disruptions, as hotel chiefs are closing off their spa, a pool and a gourmet restaurant for the nuptials.

According to editors at the gossip website, the restrictions have angered some guests due to the late notice and disruption to their vacations.

To smooth things over, hotel bosses are offering guests staying during the wedding refunds, alternate bookings, upgrades and a free dinner in one of the hotel's other restaurants.

Ahead of the nuptials, Hailey held her bachelorette party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with model Kendall Jenner among those in attendance.

Justin, meanwhile, has asked his Instagram followers to help him pick out a quirky tuxedo for the ceremony - giving them the option of an all-pink look with a matching top hat, a rainbow outfit, and a tuxedo T-shirt and shorts combo.