Randall Park was moved to tears at BTS show

Randall Park was moved to tears when he watched mega K-pop group BTS perform at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles in May.

The Fresh Off the Boat star discussed his love for the Korean popstars during an interview on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and shared with guest hosts Beth Behrs and Whitney Cummings that he had an unexpected reaction to the group's groundbreaking performance - given that he wasn't a fan beforehand.

"I was crying. I'm not ashamed of it. I was super moved by them," he explained as a photo of him at the concert, looking tearful, popped up onto the screen.

"I was not a fan going into that show, my wife was a huge fan. And I get there, the Rose Bowl, 90,000 people packed, all different races all different ages singing along to these Korean musicians and dancers.

"It was just really, oh my gosh, as a kid, I could never imagine something like that happening," the 45-year-old, who is of Korean heritage, admitted.

The stand-in hosts also shared a photo of Park showing off his collection of BTS dolls which he has displayed on a "shelf in the living room".