Mel B no longer looking for love

Mel B isn't planning on dating again following her split from husband Stephen Belafonte.

The 44-year-old finalised her divorce from Stephen in 2017, claiming she had quit an abusive marriage, and has since moved her family back from Los Angeles to her hometown of Leeds, England to live with her mum.

Although she's single, the star isn't actively looking for love - as her three children Madison, eight, Angel, 12, and Phoenix, 20, are her priority.

"No (I'm not looking for a new partner) I really love Leeds," she told U.K. chat show host Jonathan Ross. "I think relationships for me are a little bit scary, especially where I've come from. I'm really happy just raising my three kids which takes up most of my time. Apart from that I'm working, I'm a single mum at the end of the day."

Mel also repeated her previous statement that Eddie Murphy, Angel's dad, was the love of her life, and said she fears nothing will match what they shared.

"I think when you love that deep, it's hard to kind of think you're ever going to love that deep again," the Wannabe hitmaker added.

However, she went on to say that she's not totally given up on love - and if she falls for someone like she fell for Eddie, she may change her mind about staying single.

"I'm not actively looking but if it happens, it happens," the Spice Girls star explained. "I'm a lover of love at the end of the day. But now I've got my eyes wide open. I know not to go down the dark route and stay in the light. I like being single."