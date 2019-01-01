Cardi B hits back after trolls question her #MeToo moment

Cardi B has hit back at trolls who accused her of making up a sexual harassment incident for attention.

The rapper opened up about her experience on a photoshoot during a recent taped appearance on radio and TV personality Angie Martinez's Untold Stories of Hip Hop show - revealing at one point the photographer exposed his penis.

However, some of her Instagram followers doubted the truth of the incident and, according to The Blast, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared an angry reaction to their doubts in a since-deleted post on the site.

"I BEEN TALK ABOUT THIS S**T BEFORE I SPOKE TO ANGIE even on my mixtape," she reportedly fumed. "truth is this ain't nothing Far-fetch this s**t still and stay happening (sic).

"A lot of you stay at home b**ches can't relate but a lot do.I been in these streets and the streets ain't Disney," Cardi concluded her message.

Explaining the incident, Cardi told Angie: "I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and, like, the photographer, he was trying to get close to me. (He was) like, 'Yeah, you want to get into this magazine?' And he pulled his d**k out. I was so f**king mad."

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, recalled ending the shoot then and there and leaving - claiming the magazine owner did not act on her complaint.

The 26-year-old insisted her own harassment has ended now she's a big name - as she can take people to task on social media.