Metallica and Billie Eilish to headline Live Aid-style Global Goal Live festival

Metallica, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish will be among the stars headlining the 10-hour, five-continent Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream festival in 2020.

Two days before this year's smaller-scale Global Citizen Festival takes place in New York City's Central Park on Saturday, organisers have launched plans for a massive Live Aid-style mega gig in 2020.

"Our goal, to put it simply, is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission (to end global poverty)," Global Citizen chief executive officer Hugh Evans said in a statement. "To do so we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are: in person, on television, on their phones and online."

The big event, scheduled for 26 September 2020 will also feature sets from Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, and Usher.

It will benefit the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals with the aims of ending extreme poverty and tackling climate change.

This year's Global Citizen Festival hosts Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness will return to front the worldwide event, alongside Idris Elba, Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan, and Uzo Aduba, among others.

The event will be staged in Central Park and Lagos, Nigeria, while venues are still being lined up in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Saturday's event will feature sets from Queen with Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, and French Montana.